Lucifer season 6: Release date, cast and plot details for the final series revealed

Creators of the devilish series have confirmed when its sixth and final season will be released, while sharing a new teaser.

This year saw Lucifer release its long-awaited season 5 part two and it didn't disappoint.

Now it looks like it won't be too long until we get another helping of the hit Netflix show, with an update on season 6 coming over the weekend.

So when is the sixth and final season of Lucifer set for release and what can we expect?

Find out what we know so far here.

Lucifer season 6 has been given a release date. Picture: Netflix

When is Lucifer season 6 released?

Lucifer season 6 is released on Netflix on 10 September 2021. The final season premiere date was revealed on Saturday at the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel with a sizzle reel-style teaser above.

Who is returning in the cast for Lucifer season 6?

The season will of course see Tom Ellis star as the titular character Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, D.B Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachel Harris as Linda Martin and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

How many episodes are in Lucifer season 6?

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will have 10 episodes.

What can we expect from Lucifer season 6?

The sixth season picks up from where season 5b left off, which sees the cast cope with the death of one of their most-loved members and the fall-out of Lucifer becoming the new God after rescuing Chloe from the Silver City. The final season will see him deal with his new power and explore what it means for his life on earth.

Producer, Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly back in May: "Lucifer, his whole story begins with wanting to be God, wanting to have the same power and ability as God. When the dog catches the car, what does the dog do with it? That is a question worth exploring for a season".

This weekend also saw Tom Ellis and the producers tease more of what to expect in the show on a special Comi-Con@ Home panel.

When asked if Lucifer's apotheosis means he now has all the same powers that God once did, Henderson replied: "Good question. I think that's one of the first questions our characters will be asking when we start season 6."

"He grew up a lot and he's still in the process of growing up, but I think it's that classic thing of 'be careful of what you wish for,'" added Ellis. "He did convince himself of a lot of things in season 5, but when something you think about actually happens, it often feels very different. That's the kind of conundrum Lucifer finds himself in season 6."

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich added: "With Lucifer, it's always one step forward, two or three steps back."

