Emmys 2021: Date, predictions, nominations and how to watch

13 July 2021, 11:02 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 13:23

Emmys image
The Emmys 2021 nominations are soon to be announced. Picture: CBS

By Jenny Mensah

As the Emmy nominations are are unveiled, find out when the awards ceremony will take place, who is predicted to win big and how to watch.

The nominations for the Emmys 2021 are due to be announced today (13 July) and critics are already guessing who could be in for a nod.

Find out who's predicted to win big at the awards ceremony, when it will take place, who will host the Emmys and how to watch it here.

READ MORE: The Emmy Awards to recognise non-binary actors with gender-neutral option

When are the Emmys 2021?

The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday 19 September at 8pm ET.

What are the 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations are yet to be announced.

When are the 2021 Emmy nominations announced?

The full list of nominations for the Emmys will be revealed on 13 July 2021 at 8.30 am PDT in a special livestream program on YouTube below:

Who is predicted for an Emmy 2021 nomination?

The shows predicted to be recognised in this year's Emmys include the likes of Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You, WandaVision, Bridgerton, Pose, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, This Is Us and more.

How to watch the Emmys 2021

The Emmys will air on CBS on Sunday 19 September from 8pm. It will also be streamed via YouTube, Hulu live and online at CBS.

Cedric The Entertainer
Cedric The Entertainer will host the Emmys 2021. Picture: John Fleenor via Getty Images

Who is the Emmys 2021 host?

The host of the 2021 Emmys is set to be Cedric the Entertainer. Find out more about him here.

READ MORE: Who is Cedric the Entertainer? Meet the 2021 Emmys host

READ MORE - Atypical season 4: Netflix release date, cast and plot revealed

