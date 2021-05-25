Lucifer Season 5: Part 2 release date, cast and plot details revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The eagerly awaited Lucifer 5B is dropping on Netflix this month. Find out when it's released, who will return in the cast and what to expect.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, or Lucifer 5B as it's also known, is almost upon us.

The much-anticipated second half of season 5 of the hit Netflix series, which sees Tom Ellis star as the titular character, is set to make up for lost time due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tom Kapinos series that began on Fox was given a whole new lease of life on the streaming platform and garnered a whole new fanbase, who've eagerly followed the exploits of Lucifer Morningstar as he struggles to reconcile his divinity and his devilish nature with his humanity.

But when can we expect the final half of season 5 and will it be the last of the entire series?

Watch the official trailer for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 and find out when the show starts, who's in the cast and what you can expect from the plot.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 starts in 2021. Picture: Netflix

When is Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 out?

All episodes of the final half of Lucifer season five will be released on Netflix on Friday 28 May.

Why was Lucifer season 5 cut in half?

Lucifer season 5 was split in half due to the coronavirus pandemic, which put shooting on hold for much of 2020.

Lesley-Ann Brandt plays Mazikeen in Lucifer. Picture: Youtube/Netflix

Is there a Lucifer Season 6?

There will be a Lucifer season 6, but it will be the absolute FINAL season. Collider adds that the series will have 10 episodes, following the same amount as season four.

The news confirming a sixth season came from show runners last year via Twitter with a video brandishing the numbers "666" and the caption: "The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final."

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

Who's in the cast for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2

Lucifer Season 5B will see the return of Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, D.B Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachel Harris as Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Dan and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

It will also see Dennis Haysbert make his debut as God.

Dennis Haysbert will play god in Lucifer Season 5 Part 2. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What is the plot of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2?

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 will see God himself come down to earth to sort out his wayward children after Michael and Lucifer's actions at the end of part 1. Based on the trailer, God decides to retire, which sees Michael and Lucifer go to war as they battle for the throne.

The tagline "It's time to meet your new maker" suggests that this will be one of the main themes of 5B as well as the relationship between Chloe and Lucifer, who he cannot seem to utter those "three words" to.

D.B. Woodside, who plays Lucifer's brother Amenadiel, has teased we can expect "heartbreaking" moments. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Lucifer star D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel in the series, has teased that it's going to be full of some shocking and heartbreaking moments.

"There's going to be something shocking that happens towards the end of 5B that is going to break everyone's heart," Woodside told Entertainment Tonight.

"But I would just tell people that, 'Hey, we have a season 6. So even though your heart is going to be absolutely smashed at the end of season 5B, keep the faith.'"

Watch the trailer again here:

