Love Island's Remi Lambert: Age, job, Instagram and more

By Jenny Mensah

New bombshell Remi has entered the Love Island villa this week, find out his age, Instagram handle, what he does and where he's from.

Remi Lambert is the latest bombshell to set foot in the Love Island villa and it doesn't look like he's going to hold back.

The model from Manchester is entering the villa alongside Jay from Edinburgh, but it doesn't seem like he's worried about being overshadowed.

Find out what we know so far about the self-proclaimed "goofy" bombshell including his age, occupation, where he's from and how to find him on Instagram.

Demi Lambert has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Remi from Love Island?

Remi Lambert is a model from Manchester.

How old is Remi from Love Island?

Remi Lambert is 22-years-old.

How tall is Remi Lambert from Love Island?

Being a model, Remi stands at 6'3" tall and apparently he's looking for the same in a partner. "I like a girl to be at least 5ft10" he says.

What is Remi's Instagram?

You can find Remi at @remilambo on Instagram, where he likes to show off his modelling snaps and his travel pics.

What does Remi's say he'd bring to the villa?

The model said: "I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong."

Why did Remi go into the Love Island villa?

Remi said he entered the vila because he wants a love like Tommy Fury and Molly May Hague. He added: "Recently I’ve been going on a lot of dates but I feel like now it’s time to find something more serious. I usually meet girls out and about on a night out. If I see a girl I like, I’ll just go over without hesitation and sometimes I meet girls through Instagram."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.