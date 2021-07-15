How much does Laura Whitmore get paid for hosting Love Island?

The Irish TV presenter is making an eye-watering amount for her stint on Love Island, despite barely appearing on the main show so far.

Laura Whitmore is in her second year of hosting Love Island, but has been most noticeable by absence this year.

The Irish presenter and Celeb Juice team captain hosts both the main show and its spin-off Aftersun, but has barely been in the villa so far.

While her lack of screen time in Majorca can probably be explained by travel restrictions surrounding the pandemic, fans have questioned her lack of appearance for key moments on the show, including the four 'dumpings' from the island so far.

Despite only clocking up less than 12 minutes on the main show out of the 950 minutes broadcast so far, it is believed that her fee remains the same.

So how much is Laura Whitmore making from hosting Love Island? Find out here.

Laura Whitmore is the host of Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

How much is Laura Whitmore paid for Love Island?

According to The Sun, Laura's Love Island fee is 600,000 this year. So far, she has only appeared on the main show for 11 minutes and 51 seconds, which means she's been paid around £50,000 a minute for her work on the main show. However, she does present Aftersun on Sundays.

An ITV spokesman said: "It is very standard of Love Island to see the host appear sporadically. As with recent series, the host doesn’t appear in every episode."

Why is Laura Whitmore not on Love Island?

The 36-year old presenter is probably not zipping back and forth from London to Majorca due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, which would prove costly as well as difficult when it comes to quarantining. Though England's restrictions will be lifted on 19 June, this isn't likely to change Whitmore's visibility on the main show as Spain has been added back onto the amber list for travel. On top of that, Whitmore welcomed her first child with husband and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, so it is likely the pair are sharing child-rearing duties at home.

Is Love Island on every night?

Love Island usually takes place from Monday-Friday from 9pm, with Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm taking place on Saturdays, when the cast are said to have a break from filming. Aftersun takes place on Sundays, which will be mainly hosted by Laura Whitmore, along with the rest of the show this year.

How long does Love Island last and when is the final?

The last two summer series of Love Island had 49 episodes each, so the seventh series is predicted to end on Monday 23 August 2021.

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.