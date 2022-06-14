Love Island's Jay Younger: Instagram, age, job and more

By Jenny Mensah

New bombshell Jay has entered the Love Island villa this week, find out his age, Instagram handle, what he does and where he's from.

Jay Younger is the latest bombshell to set foot in the Love Island villa and it looks like he's set to cause a stir.

The Scottish contestant is entering the villa alongside Remi from Manchester, but it doesn't seem like he's worried about being overshadowed.

Find out what we know so far about the "competitive" and fearless new bombshell including his age, occupation, where he's from and how to find him on Instagram.

Jay Younger has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Jay from Love Island?

Jay Younger is a 28-year-old Investment Analyst from Edinburgh.

How old is Jay from Love Island?

Jay may be called Younger, but he's one of the older contestants in the villa at 28 years old.

What is Jay's Instagram?

You can find Jay at @jayyounger_ on Instagram, where he likes to show off his impressive fitness and his home life.

What does Jay say he'd bring to the villa?

Jay believes he's going to be a very "supportive islander" and will "bring a lot of fun". On what makes him such a good catch, he added: "I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine."

What else do we need to know about Jay?

Jay, who calls himself a "slow burner" revealed his grandad played for Liverpool and was captain of Scotland back in the 1950s. Since he was in the Hibernian F.C. and Liverpool Hall of Fame, will Jay find a connection with Jemma?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.