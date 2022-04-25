When does Love Island 2022 start?

Laura Whitmore will present Love Island again. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The UK's biggest reality dating show is set to take place for another year. Find out when it starts and everything we know so far.

It's almost summer, which means it's almost time for Love Island to start.

The reality dating show has become a fixture of our TV schedules every year, introducing us to a group of young hopefuls wanting to find love and boost their careers.

But when does Love Island start in 2022 and what can we expect?

Find out everything we know about the reality dating show so far, including its start date, rumoured cast, teaser trailers, host and location.

When does Love Island start?

Love Island kicks off at the earlier date of Monday 6th June.

Who will host Love Island 2022?

Laura Whitmore returns as host on the show and it has been reported that she's signed a £500,000 deal.

Love Island returns on 6th June 2022. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Where will Love Island 2022 take place?

Though the show is still set to take place in Mallorca, it's reported that the show is set for a brand new villa.

What can we expect from Love Island 2022?

Apart from a change of villa, it's been reported that applications are bing accepted from non-binary contestants this year.

Will Love Island be on every night?

Love Island usually takes place from Monday-Friday from 9pm, with Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm taking place on Saturdays, when the cast are said to have a break from filming. On Sundays, Aftersun takes place which will be mainly hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Who are the Love Island 2022 contestants?

It's not been confirmed who's set to take to the villa just yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Who won Love Island 2021?

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022. The couple are still together and have moved into their own home.

