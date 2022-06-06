Love Island cast 2022: Meet the contestants, get their bios and their Instagrams

Love Island 2022 is almost here. See the breakdown of cast members, read the contestants' bios and find out where you can see them on Instagram.

Love Island 2022 is almost here and it's set to be a scorcher.

With a brand new villa and promises of a shake up, the reality dating show is promising to be one of the sexiest seasons yet.

But who's in the cast for Love Island 2022? Find out more about the contestants, including their ages, professions and their Instagram handles.

Who's in the Love Island 2022 cast?

Paige Thorne, 24, Paramedic from Swansea

Dami Hope, 26, Senior Microbiologist from Dublin

Indiyah Polack, 23, Hotel Waitress from London

Liam Llewellyn, 22, Masters Student from Newport, South Wales

Tasha Ghouri, 23, Model and dancer from Thirsk

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, Businessman from Rome, Italy

Gemma Owen,19, International dressage rider and business owner from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, Nottingham - working in Pharmaceutical Sales

Andrew Le Page, 27, Real estate agent, from Guernsey (lives in Dubai)

Amber, Beckford, 24, Nanny from London

Luca Bish, 23, Fishmonger from Brighton

See the breakdown of the cast mates and contestants here.

Who's the cast of Love Island 2022?

The 24-year-old Paramedic from Swansea says she'll bring a lot of "positive energy" to the house.

She added: "I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after. If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed - I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’."

Dami Hope Instagram, 26, Instagram: @damihope

The senior microbiologist from Dublin says he's signed up to the Love Island villa for new experiences. He told ITV: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."

The hotel waitress from London

Asked about her decision to enter the villa, she revealed: ""I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

The masters student from Newport, South Wales says he'll bring "good energy" to the villa.

"I’m good company to be around and I’m smiley," he said. "Before, I've been in places I don’t want to be but I can still put a nice smile on and make it as enjoyable as it can be. So I’ll definitely bring some positive energy."



The model and dancer from Thirsk believes that men find her intimidating and she hasn't been able to click with somebody yet. Asked how her friends and family would describe her, she said: "They would definitely describe me as wild. I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me."

The Italian businessman from Rome, believes his charm and his nationality will make him a hit with the ladies. He said: "I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me.

"They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."



The international dressage rider and business owner from Chester has ridden internationally for Great Britain and is the daughter of Michael Owen. Asked how her loved ones would describe her, she said: "I think they would say I’m very honest and a bit stubborn, straight up and a bit fiery. I can be quite protective. When you get to know me, I’m quite fun but it just takes a while for that guard to come down. They would say that I can take the mick out of myself quite easily!"



The pharmaceutical sales rep from Nottingham has only been in one past relationship, but asked what he'll bring to the villa, he said: "Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

Andrew Le Page, 27, Instagram: @andrewlepage

The real estate agent, who hails from Guernsey but lives in Dubai calls himself "cheeky" and "confident".

Quizzed what makes him a good catch, he replied: "When I’m with someone I'm very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them."

The nanny from London says she's definitely ready to look for something serious, but she's also excited to make friends... despite the fact she can be easily annoyed by people.

"Hopefully fun! Have some chit chat with the girls," she said. "I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!"

The fishmonger from Brighton came out of a four year relationship last year and says he has high standards. Asked how he'd be described by his friends, he said they'd describe him as a "class clown" because he doesn't take himself too seriously.

Asked what he'd bring to the villa, he said: "A lot of laughter hopefully. I like having a bit of fun, I’m not someone who takes everything too seriously. I want to have a good time there and make sure everyone else is - you don’t want anyone sulking about. I don’t think I’m a bad looking geezer but I think it comes down to personality and who can actually hold a conversation - I think I’ll be good in the Villa."

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Love Island 2022 kicks off from Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

