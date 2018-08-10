Line Of Duty Series 5: What We Know So Far...

Get the latest details on the fifth helping of the upcoming hit police drama.

Last year we were given the news that Line Of Duty had been commissioned for another two series, which meant those obsessed with the police drama still had many more nail-biting moments to come.

Watch Martin Compston talk about dealing with his Line Of Duty fame in our video above.

As we wait with baited breath to see just what AC-12 will have to tackle next, here's what we know about Series 5 so far...

Has it been written?

Yes, the storyline is very much in the bag with Martin Compston - who plays Steve Arnott - calling it: "IMMENSE".

Though the plot is under wraps, writer Jed Mecurio told the BBC: "I want to look at the personal lives of all the regulars in series five."

He added: "They've taken a backseat in [series four] to Roz Huntley, so it would be good to explore that side of things a bit more. The regulars are definitely up for doing more."



Also its a long way out hate to be that guy, but after dinner with Line of Duty master puppeteer Jed Mercurio, Series 5 storyline is IMMENSE — martin compston (@martin_compston) July 31, 2017

When will it start filming?

According to Jed Mercurio, filming will kick-off in September 2018.

The writer of the hit drama took to Twitter to share a photo with the news and his excitement at "getting the gang back together".

One month to go till we start shooting #LineofDuty Series 5 with @martin_compston @Vicky_McClure and Adrian Dunbar. Counting down till the gang gets back together. pic.twitter.com/qQrhjmgOiO — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) August 7, 2018

When will it air on TV?

Unfortunately, it won't actually return to our screens until 2019.

Are the main stars returning?

It was looking a little ropey at one point, but Compston will be joined by Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming and Adrian Dumbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings for Series 5.

Oh and remember Maneet Bindra (played by Maya Sondhi) who leaked AC-12 files? Mercurio told Digital Spy: "I think that we have to address [Maneet's fate] in the future. Quite how we'll do that remains to be seen."

Can we expect any new characters?

Yes. As with every series of Line Of Duty so far, the hit series always sees at least one new character emerge.

According to reports, we can expect a killer cast mate in Stephen Graham to take over the lead role, which was played by Thandie Newton last time around.

Stephen Graham in 2011. Picture: Tim Whitby/Getty Images

A source told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: "It's a huge coup for Stephen, even as someone with his long CV.

"Not only is Line of Duty one of the hottest dramas on TV but he's also following in the footsteps of a long line of high-profile signings, including Keeley Hawes and Daniel Mays.

"Producers are also thrilled to have him on board and have a very exciting story lined-up."Just as he did in Little Boy Blue recently, he's sure to have viewers glued to their edge of their seats."

Graham will no doubt feel at home on set, reuniting with McClure, who he starred along side in the popular This Is England film and series.