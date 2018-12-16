VIDEO: Martin Compston teases fate of Steve Arnott in Line of Duty 5

The Scottish actor, who stars in the hit BBC drama, has suggested that Arnott may not be fighting fit for long.

Martin Compston has teased that all may not be well with his character in Line of Duty season 5.

The Scottish actor, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC police drama, spent part of the fourth season in a wheelchair after being pushed down a staircase.

However, speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, he teased that he may not be on his feet for long.

Asked if there could be a one-off episode of the Bodyguard with Line of Duty's AC12, he replied: "You never know down the line. Well, we've already got series 6 commissioned, so If I survive and make it to it, who knows?"

When Gordon Smart remarked that his character was back on his feet by the end of the last season, Compston simply responded: "I'll tell you one thing: with Jed, not everything's always as it seems."

Line of Duty. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

Compston also praised Stephen Graham, who will play the villain Balaclava Man next season.

"This is the most excited I've ever been," he told Radio X. "Stevie Graham... he's an old friend, but he's also been an inspiration to me and just shown you can be a short actor and still successful."

He added: "He's just a force of nature."

First look at Stephen Graham in Line Of Duty Season 5. Picture: Press/ BBC One

Speaking about the This Is England star's villainous role in Line of Duty, Compston revealed: "I think probably the only thing I can say about it is Stevie's probably the most out and out criminal we've ever faced in it, so he's by and large on a basic violence level the most dangerous adversary we've ever had."

Watch the teaser trailer for Line of Duty series 5 below:

