VIDEO: Watch The First Teaser Trailer For Line Of Duty Season 5

The first teaser trailer for the fifth instalment of the hit BBC drama has arrived.

Line Of Duty has released its first ever teaser for season five.

Fans who tuned in to watched the season finale of Bodyguard - which is also written by Jed Mercurio - would have seen it capped off by a tasty teaser for the much-loved police drama.

Watch it above, courtesy of BBC One.

The 15-second teaser sees Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dumbar - who play DCI Steve Arnott, DCI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings respectively - back fighting corruption within the heart of AC-12.

The end of the trailer then reads: "Returns 2019," confirming what we already know about the series' release date.

The teaser shows no signs of new characters yet, but it has been reported that we can expect a killer cast mate in Stephen Graham to take over the lead role, which was played by Thandie Newton the last time around.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: "It's a huge coup for Stephen, even as someone with his long CV."

Actor Stephen Graham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images

Not only is Line of Duty one of the hottest dramas on TV but he's also following in the footsteps of a long line of high-profile signings, including Keeley Hawes and Daniel Mays.

"Producers are also thrilled to have him on board and have a very exciting story lined-up."

Just as he did in Little Boy Blue recently, he's sure to have viewers glued to their edge of their seats."

Graham will no doubt feel at home on set, reuniting with McClure, who he starred along side in the popular This Is England film and series.