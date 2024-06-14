Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen on Celebrity Gogglebox: Everything you should know

Radio X's Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen will appear on Celeb Gogglebox 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/vanouten_denise

By Jenny Mensah

The former Big Breakfast presenters will reunite for a stint on Celebrity Gogglebox. Here's what you need to know...

Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen brightened up our mornings during their iconic presenting stint on The Big Breakfast in and now they're about to brighten up our evenings by appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Denise has been on the much-loved reality series for quite some time and now her old work buddy and the presenter of Radio X's 4 Til 7 Thang is set to join her on her green velvet sofa for a telly watch and a right old natter.

So when can you expect Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen on Celebrity Goggle Box? And what can you expect from their episodes?

When are Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen's stint together on Celebrity Gogglebox starts this Friday 14th June at 9pm.

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on tonight?

The next episode of Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Friday 14th June from 9pm on Channel 4 and Channel 4's On Demand streaming service.

What to expect from Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Like the other celebs that appear on the much-loved series, Johnny and Denise will be bringing their Big Breakfast charm to your Friday evenings by commenting on the latest moments on TV. You can probably also expect some japes in the form of them singing like in Denise's clips below. And for those who love to see Denise in her natural habitat, Johnny Vaughan heads to Denise's Essex pile to join her on her plush velvet green sofa.

Will Johnny Vaughan be back on Celebrity Gogglebox?

If you want to see Johnny and Denise on the Channel 4 staple again, then you're in luck because they are set for a few more Gogglebox eps together. We don't have the vital statistics of how many episodes he's set to appear in just yet, but watch this space...

Who else is on Celebrity Gogglebox 2024?

See some of the line-up of celebrities and their pairings for Celeb Gogglebox 2024 here:

Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

Rio and Kate Ferdinand

Spice Girl Mel B and her daughter Phoenix

Danny Dyer and daughter Dani

Zoe Ball and son Woody

Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold

Rylan Clarke and his mum Linda

Shaun Ryder and bandmate Bez

Martin Kemp and son Roman

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash

Comedians Babatunde Aléshé & Mo Gilligan

Chris Packham and step-daughter Megan

Loose Women Judi Love and Charlene White

Jane McDonald and best friend Sue

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

Stephen Mangan and his sister Anita Mangan

Gok Wan and Ferne Cotton

Jennifer Saunders and daughter Beattie Edmondson

How to watch Celebrity Gogglebox?

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox on Fridays from 9pm or by streaming it on Channel 4's on demand service. There you can also catch up over the last six seasons of the celeb version of the series!

