VIDEO: Blur's Alex James teaches Johnny Vaughan how to play bass

The Blur rocker stopped by Radio X to give Johnny Vaughan a one-on-one bass lesson and reveal the advice Liam Gallagher gave him.

Johnny Vaughan is starting a new career a rock star, and was offered an invaluable lesson from none other than Blur bassist Alex James.

The Radio X presenter and his band The Templetones previously shared their take on The Ramones' Sheena Is a Punk Rocker, Sunta Is A Punk Rocker.

Now, Britpop icon-turned cheese farmer Alex James has stepped in to give Vaughan a bass lesson and share some advice and words of wisdom given to him by none other than Oasis legend and his Britpop rival Liam Gallagher.

Johnny Vaughan learns the bass with Blur's Alex James. Picture: Radio X

