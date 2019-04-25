Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones teaches Johnny Vaughan how to be frontman

Watch the lead singer of Stereophonics talk to Johnny Vaughan about the art of being the lead singer of a rock band.

Johnny Vaughan is forging a second career as a rock star, and was offered some invaluable advice from none other than Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones.

The Radio X presenter and his band The Templetones previously proved their rock 'n' roll credentials by recording their take on The Ramones Sheena Is a Punk Rocker, Sunta Is A Punk Rocker.

Fresh from announcing his solo tour dates, and with almost three decades under his belt as the lead singer of Stereophonics, the Welsh rocker imparted his wisdom on how exactly to be a frontman.

Watch atch Johnny Vaughan take a lesson in being the lead, as Kelly Jones gives him the lowdown on everything from rider requests to the perfect pose for photoshoots, in our video above.

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones teaches Johnny Vaughan how to be a frontman. Picture: Radio X

Want to remind yourself of what happened when Johnny Vaughan and The Templetones - comprised of Gav "the wood man" Woods, Joe Attewell, Producer Vin and Big Si - joined voices to play tribute to Sunta Templeton's love of music?

Watch their twist on The Ramones classic in our video below:

Meanwhile, Kelly Jones previously revealed the name of his solo tour actually comes from a track on Stereophonics' forthcoming album.

Asked by Johnny Vaughan about the name of his solo tour, Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day, the frontman revealed: "There's a song on the album with that in the title and I sort of pinched it from a Kris Kristofferson song Help Me Make It Through The Night..."

When it came to an update on the Welsh rocker's 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Scream Above The Sounds, the Welsh rocker teased: "Well, we're mixing it now. I'd like to get it out by October really."

Watch our interview for more details of what to expect on Kelly Jones' solo tour:

