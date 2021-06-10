Jeremy Clarkson reveals what to expect from Clarkson's Farm

By Jenny Mensah

Jeremy Clarkson appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his new series. Find out what to expect from the new show, when it's released and how to watch it.

Jeremy Clarkson is set to launch a brand new series which sees him attempt to take on the huge task of running a farm.

The Grand Tour star is set for another show on Amazon, but Clarkson's Farm (which is released this week) will see him swap fast cars for tractors.

Watch Clarkson talk to Chris Moyles about the show above and find out when it's released, how to watch it and what to expect from the show here.

Watch the trailer for Clarkson's Farm below:

When is Clarkson's Farm out?

Clarkson's Farm is set to launch on Amazon from Friday 11 June 2021.

What will Clarkson's Farm be about?

Starting back in Autumn 2019, the show will see motor-head Clarkson grapple with the difficulties of farm life as he's truly thrown in at the deep end and is forced to deal with everything from crops to livestock - none of which he knows anything about!

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, Clarkson revealed that he didn't take to it as well as he thought.

"I really did think, 'mankind has ben farming for 1200 years now, it must be in our DNA'," he admitted. "And it turns out it isn't in mine. Anytime anyone ever bought me a plant or a tree, it always dies [...] And I never really thought: 'Hang on, if I can't look after a geranium, I might find it a bit difficult to grow a thousand acres of crops'."

He added: "Farming really wasn't ideal for me, because I can't grow things and I don't like spending money, 'cause in farming you're always at the bottom of the hill and what ever you need doing is at the top of a hill."

Jeremy Clarkson told The Chris Moyles Show what to expect from his new farming show. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Amazon revealed in their first synopsis of the programme: "Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting.

"He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming.

"The series follows an intense, backbreaking and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer and his team, as they contend with the worst farming weather in decades, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops, and an unexpected pandemic.

"Helped only by his gang of agricultural associates, Clarkson quickly discovers that a modern farmer must be a conservationist, scientist, shepherd, shopkeeper, midwife, engineer, accountant and tractor driver, often at the same time."

