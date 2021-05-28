WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Car Roulette with Motorpoint saw Chris and Dom give away an Audi A3 to one lucky Radio X listener - but which number on the 40m roulette wheel came up trumps?

Car Roulette returned this week - and one lucky winner won an Audi A3 car! You can watch the whole exciting game right here...

Dom drove for 55 minutes round and round until the charge ran out - and it was CLOSE. But one of our lucky listeners ended the week with a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback in "brilliant black", thanks to Motorpoint.

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was... Picture: Radio X

After a week of picking the entrants, it was time to head out to the top secret test track, where Radio X had built a Car Roulette wheel, which was 40 metres in diameter, made up of 37 segments.

Each segment was assigned to one listener. Instead of a ball, Dominic Byrne had to drive a car around the track. But how did he pick a number?

The electric vehicle was give a charge - and when the charge ran out, whichever number the car stopped by was the listener who won the prize!