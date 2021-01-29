Chris Moyles pitches Richard Hammond a show idea

The Great Escapists star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and Chris thought who better to pitch an idea to?

Richard Hammond appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from life in lockdown to his new show The Great Escapists.

Rather than letting him talk about the new Amazon show, the Radio X presenter thought he'd use the opportunity to pitch a couple of ideas of his own.

As you might expect, it involved Chris living in the lap of luxury, which gave The Grand Tour star some pretty ideas...

Richard Hammond Does Nice Jobs does have a ring to it!

Watch the pair in action in our video above.

The Great Escapists airs on Amazon Video from Friday 29 January 2021.

Chris Moyles pitches a new show to Richard Hammond. Picture: Radio X

