Chris Moyles pitches Richard Hammond a show idea

29 January 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 17:34

The Great Escapists star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and Chris thought who better to pitch an idea to?

Richard Hammond appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from life in lockdown to his new show The Great Escapists.

Rather than letting him talk about the new Amazon show, the Radio X presenter thought he'd use the opportunity to pitch a couple of ideas of his own.

As you might expect, it involved Chris living in the lap of luxury, which gave The Grand Tour star some pretty ideas...

Richard Hammond Does Nice Jobs does have a ring to it!

Watch the pair in action in our video above.

The Great Escapists airs on Amazon Video from Friday 29 January 2021.

READ MORE: Richard Hammond's bin game is strong

Chris Moyles pitches a new show to Richard Hammond
Chris Moyles pitches a new show to Richard Hammond. Picture: Radio X

Listen to our latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Richard Hammond talks bins with Chris Moyles

Richard Hammond's bin game is incredible

Pippa holds Bernie Sanders in her hand in a photoshopped photo from The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa's studio photo is the gift that keeps on giving

Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan of Blossoms' talk Music Feeds festival

Blossoms discuss taking part in "great cause" Music Feeds festival

Blossoms

Bez talks Get Buzzin' With Bez on The Chris Moyles Show

Bez "can't believe" response to Get Buzzin' With Bez fitness videos
Chris isn't convinced by James' life-hacks on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles loves Producer James' obvious life hacks

Latest On Radio X

Alex Turner and Miles Kane attend The Mercury Prize as The Last Shadow Puppets in 2008

Who are the greatest ever supergroups?

Features

Paul Weller and Kelly Jones

Can you identify all 10 of these solo albums?

Quizzes

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag'n'Bone Man announces new album and All You Ever Wanted single

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Billie Eilish and The Killers' Brandon Flowers

Billie Eilish used to "sit in the car and cry" to The Killers' Mr. Brightside

The Killers

Limp Bizkit in 1997

What is the worst band name of all time?

Features

Arctic Monkeys emojis

QUIZ: Name the Arctic Monkeys song title from the emojis!

Quizzes