Idris Elba teases Bond fans with photo of current 007 Daniel Craig at Golden Globes

British actors Idris Elba and Daniel Craig. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images & VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The Luther star shared a snap with his fellow British actor at the Golden Globe Awards even though he's previously denied claims he's the next 007.

Idris Elba has teased film fans once again about rumours that he could play the next James Bond.

The Luther star took to Twitter during last night's Golden Globe Awards and shared a snap where he posed with the current Bond, Daniel Craig, who clearly joined in on the fun.

Sharing the snap of himself with the 007 actor, Elba wrote: "Er...." and also annotated the photo with the word "Awks....."

See it here:

It's not the first time Idris Elba has had fun with the rumours he could be set to play the famous fictional spy.

Most recently, the Yardie director denied rumours he could become the first black Bond, when asked by Good Morning Britain presenter Divya Kohli on the red carpet.

See his frank response below:

Elba may have denied it on that occasion, but earlier last year he trolled fans by firstly tweeting a photo of himself with the words: “The name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

However, the Pacific Rim actor quickly countered that with another tweet saying “Don’t believe the hype.”

Don’t believe the HYPE... — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018

If that wasn't enough banter, the star of Luther and The Wire opened one of his regular DJ sets at Elrow London 2018 with a mash-up of the Bond theme.

While we're no closer to knowing if he'll ever play bond, one thing is clear: the actor definitely has a good sense of humour.