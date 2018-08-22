VIDEO: Idris Elba Responds To Those Bond Rumours

The actor seems pretty adamant about his chances of being the new James Bond…

Idris Elba seems to have officially responded to the rumours of him becoming the next James Bond.

Asked by Good Morning Britain presenter Divya Kohli if he liked his Martini shaken or stirred, he answered “stir-fried, actually”.

When the reporter continued by asking if she was looking at the next Bond, he replied simply: “No.”

Idris Elba at the Yardie premiere. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for STUDIOCANAL

The actor was at the premiere for his new film Yardie, which he has directed.

The whole “Is He Bond Or Not Bond” storm kicked off on Twitter on 12 August, when the star tweeted a photo of himself with the words: “The name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

However, the Pacific Rim actor quickly countered that with another tweet saying “Don’t believe the hype.”

Don’t believe the HYPE... — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018

Only last weekend, the star of Luther and The Wire opened one of his regular DJ sets in London with a mash-up of the Bond theme.

Meanwhile, the next James Bond film - the 25th in the series - was thrown into chaos last night when Trainspotting director Danny Boyle pulled out of the gig citing "creative differences".