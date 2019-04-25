When is Hulu’s Catch-22 released, who’s in the cast with George Clooney and what’s the trailer?

25 April 2019, 13:07 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 13:47

Hulu's adaptation of the Jospeh Heller novel includes a stellar cast in George Clooney and Hugh Laurie. Watch the trailer and find out when it is released.

The first look trailer has been released for Catch-22.

The Hulu mini-series, which is an adaptation of the famous Joseph Heller novel, and sees George Clooney make his return to the small screen.

Watch its official trailer above.

Find out when the short series is available on the streaming platform and who joins Clooney in the cast here...

George Clooney stars in the trailer for Hulu's Catch-22 mini-series
George Clooney stars in the trailer for Hulu's Catch-22 mini-series. Picture: YouTube/ Hulu

When is Catch-22 released?

The series will premiere on 17 May 2019.

What is the plot of Catch-22?

Catch-22 is based on the critically acclaimed 1961 Joseph Heller novel which follows a US squadron based in Italy in World War II.

Who stars in Catch-22?

Notable names in the cast include George Clooney as Scheisskoph, Christopher Abbott as Yossarian and Klye Chandler as Colonel Cathcart.

See who else joins them below:

Christopher Abbott - Yossarian

George Clooney - Scheisskoph

Hugh Laurie - Major de Coverley

Kyle Chandler - Colonel Cathcart

Martin Delaney - Sgt Towser

Rafi Gavron - Aarfy

Giancarlo Giannini - Marcello

Gerran Howell - Kid Sampson

