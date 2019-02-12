VIDEO: See Will Smith as the Genie in the Aladdin live action remake teaser

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has taken to social media to urge fans to trust him after they're unsure about his look as the famous blue character.

A first look at Disney's remake of Aladdin has been revealed, and it's already caused a stir.

The first look trailer reveals Aladdin, who is played by Mena Massoud, Jasmine, who is played by Naomi Scott and of course the Genie who is played by Hollywood royalty Will Smith.

However, fans have flocked to social media to slate Smith's appearance in the role, which was first made famous by the voice of the late Robin Williams, calling it the stuff of nightmares.

Will Smith as Aladdin in Disney's live action remake. Picture: Disney

However, Will Smith seems undeterred, sharing the trailer on his on Instagram account and telling his followers: "I told y'all I was gone' be Blue Y'all need to trust me more often!"

Disney writes about the film: "A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim."

When is Aladdin set for release?

25 May 2019.

Who will star in Aladdin?

Aladdin features the following cast:

Prince Anders - Billy Magnussen

Genie - Will Smith

Jasmine - Naomi Scott

Dalia - Nasim Pedrad

Aladdin - Mena Massoud

Jafar - Marwan Kenzari

Hakim - Numan Acar

Sultan - Navid Negahban

What are the reactions so far?

Based on a short teaser released this week, fans are concerned that Will Smith's Genie looks scary.

See some of their reactions below:

It turns out that Will Smith’s #Aladdin Genie will haunt my nightmares — Rebecca Iannucci (@rebeccaiannucci) February 11, 2019

Aladdin (2019) (Russian Bootleg Mega Drive Game) pic.twitter.com/J3OwU5yU8Q — Episite 1: The Phantom Pain (@AnimalSoccarNWO) February 12, 2019

If I were a child seeing that Will Smith genie CGI, I would have nightmares for a smooth week and a half. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 11, 2019

Why does Will Smith look like smurf centaur?! What kind of genie?! — Your Fave (@holadamilola) February 11, 2019

However, this fan thinks we'll get used to it by the time the full edit arrives:

Yeah, that Will Smith Genie looks a liiiiiiitttle off, but I reckon in the full thing it’ll look wild as heck in a good way. Intrigued. — Ben M-J (@V_Ben) February 11, 2019

