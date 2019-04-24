TRAILER: When is the new Godzilla movie released in the UK, who’s in the cast with Millie Bobby Brown & what’s it about?

The final trailer has been released for the mega sci-fi action movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Find out who stars in the film and when it's released.

The final trailer has been dropped for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The film, which stars Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, is almost set to be released and will see the iconic monster return to our screens, this times with some scaly co-stars to fight against.

Watch the final trailer for the film above and find out when the movie is released in the UK, who stars in it, and what to expect from the plot.

When is Godzilla: King of the Monsters released?

The film will be released on 29 May 2019.

Who does it star?

The film who stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell also includes a cast, which includes Game of Thrones star Charles Dance as Jonah Alan and Vera Farmiga as Dr. Emma Russell.

See who joins them in the cast list below:

Bradley Whitford - Dr. Stanton

Charles Dance - Jonah Alan

Millie Bobby Brown - Madison Russell

Vera Farmiga - Dr. Emma Russell

Sally Hawkins 0 Dr. Vivienne Graham

Ziyi Zhang - Dr. Chen

Kyle Chandler - Mark Russell

Watch the intense first trailer for Godzilla here:

What is the plot of Godzilla: King of Monsters?

The three-headed beast Ghidorah is summoning the world's monsters to rise up, and the only thing that can stop them is a monster of equally titanic proportions. Enter Godzilla, who authorities agree to unleash as they join the fight against the ancient mega species.

Warner Bros. YouTube description explains: " The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance."

