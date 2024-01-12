Gladiators: start date & time, hosts and new line-up
12 January 2024, 16:33 | Updated: 12 January 2024, 16:52
The much-loved sports gameshow is returning in 2024. Find out when it starts, who hosts the competition and what to expect.
Gladiators is back for 2024 and it promises to provide feel-good, nostalgic entertainment for all the family to enjoy.
The athleticism based gameshow, which originally launched in 1992, saw civilians face off against larger-than-life, superhuman opponents.
Now, 32 years after it was first released, the show returns this month at its new home of the BBC, but when does Gladiators officially start and how can you watch it?
Find out everything you need to know about the show, including who's set to host it, who will be in the super-athletic cast and where will it be held.
Is the Gladiators TV show coming back?
- Yes, Gladiators returns for 2024 and it's set to air on 13th January 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
What time does Gladiators start?
- The first episode of Gladiators starts on Saturday 13th January from 5.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Who is hosting the new Gladiators?
- Gladiators will be hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.
- Bradley Walsh is best known for his role hosting ITV's The Chase as well as his acting stints on BBC's Doctor Who, while him and his son both feature in their ITV reality travel show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.
Who's in the new Gladiators line-up?
- Apollo - Alex Gray
- Athena - Karenjeet Kaur Bains
- Bionic - Matty Campbell
- Comet - Ella-May Rayner
- Diamond - Livi Sheldon
- Dynamite - Emily Steel
- Electro - Jade Packer
- Fire - Montell Douglass
- Fury - Jodie Ounsley
- Giant - Jamie Christian Johal
- Legend - Matt Morsia
- Nitro - Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
- Phantom - Toby Olubi
- Sabre - Seli McCoy
- Steel - Zac George
- Viper - Quang Luong
How many episodes of Gladiators are there?
The 2024 season of the new Gladiators will consist of 11 60-minute episodes.
Where is the new Gladiators filmed?
The new season of Gladiators takes place at Utilita Arena Sheffield. You can apply to watch Gladiators live for free when it is being filmed, however there are currently no scheduled recording dates in the diary.
Gladiators ready for battle in revival of popular 90s game show