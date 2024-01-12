Gladiators: start date & time, hosts and new line-up

The Gladiators 2024 cast. Picture: Gladiators/BBC

The much-loved sports gameshow is returning in 2024. Find out when it starts, who hosts the competition and what to expect.

Gladiators is back for 2024 and it promises to provide feel-good, nostalgic entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

The athleticism based gameshow, which originally launched in 1992, saw civilians face off against larger-than-life, superhuman opponents.

Now, 32 years after it was first released, the show returns this month at its new home of the BBC, but when does Gladiators officially start and how can you watch it?

Find out everything you need to know about the show, including who's set to host it, who will be in the super-athletic cast and where will it be held.

Gladiators 2024 – trailer for the BBC revival of the hit TV show

Is the Gladiators TV show coming back?

Yes, Gladiators returns for 2024 and it's set to air on 13th January 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What time does Gladiators start?

The first episode of Gladiators starts on Saturday 13th January from 5.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who is hosting the new Gladiators?

Gladiators will be hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.

and Bradley Walsh is best known for his role hosting ITV's The Chase as well as his acting stints on BBC's Doctor Who, while him and his son both feature in their ITV reality travel show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Bradley and Barney Walsh at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2019. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who's in the new Gladiators line-up?

Apollo - Alex Gray

Athena - Karenjeet Kaur Bains

Bionic - Matty Campbell

Comet - Ella-May Rayner

Diamond - Livi Sheldon

Dynamite - Emily Steel

Electro - Jade Packer

Fire - Montell Douglass

Fury - Jodie Ounsley

Giant - Jamie Christian Johal

Legend - Matt Morsia

Nitro - Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Phantom - Toby Olubi

Sabre - Seli McCoy

Steel - Zac George

Viper - Quang Luong

Gladiators cast for 2024. Picture: Gladiators/BBC

How many episodes of Gladiators are there?

The 2024 season of the new Gladiators will consist of 11 60-minute episodes.

Where is the new Gladiators filmed?

The new season of Gladiators takes place at Utilita Arena Sheffield. You can apply to watch Gladiators live for free when it is being filmed, however there are currently no scheduled recording dates in the diary.