Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - release date, trailer and what to expect

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set for release in spring 2024. Picture: Sony Pictures Entertainment

By Jenny Mensah

A new film in the Ghostbusters franchise is set for release, with the return of its original stars. Find out everything you need to know here.

After a successful return of the franchise in 2021, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to be released this month.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace are reprising their roles for the next in the film series, but - perhaps most excitingly - original cast members such as Bill Murray will be joining them in the film too.

So what can we expect from the Jason Reitman-directed film and who else returns from the original cast?

Find out when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is released, watch its trailer, see who's in the cast and find out what to expect below.

When is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire released?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is out on 22nd March 2024.

Is there a Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer?

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch the trailer for Ghostbusters - the Frozen Empire

Who stars in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reprise their roles as the original Ghostbusters Peter Venkmen, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore. They join Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Callie Spengler from the last film in the franchise. Also on the cast list Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim and Annie Potts, who returns as the original Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz.

What's the plot of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

A synopsis from a press release explains: "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."