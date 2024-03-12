This Is Spinal Tap sequel has started production with Elton John, Paul McCartney and more tipped to cameo

This Is Spinal Tap was first released in 1984. Picture: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and Michael McKean will return for the sequel, with famous names set to cameo.

The sequel to This Is Spinal Tap has started production in New Orleans.

As reported by Empire, the follow-up to the iconic mockumentary - which was released in 1984 - has begun filming, with the film believed top be ready in time for the 40th anniversary of the original release this year.

Original stars of the cult classic - Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer - will return for the sequel as heavy metal legends Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Small which will see them reunite for one last contractually-obligated tour.

Remind yourself of the classic comedy film below:

This is Spinal Tap (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

According to reports, the sequel will feature cameos from the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Rob Reiner, who will return as director and also stars as on-screen director Marty DiBergi said in a statement: "I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll".

A release date is yet to be confirmed but Reiner previously shared his desire for it to be released in 2024.

He told Deadline: "The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah'. It wasn't until we come up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."