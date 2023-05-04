Watch the epic trailer for Dune Part Two

4 May 2023, 14:27

Watch the trailer for Dune 2

By Jenny Mensah

The next in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel has shared its first official trailer. Find out when it's released and what to expect.

The first official trailer has been released for Dune Part Two.

Following the release of Denis Villeneuve's take on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert in 2021, a teaser for the second helping of the sci-fi epic has teased what's next to come.

With its epic landscapes, incredible battle scenes and a Hans Zimmer score, the next instalment of the highly-anticipated adaptation is one to watch for sci-fi fanatics the world over.

But just what can we expect from Dune 2? Watch the latest official trailer and find out everything we know about the film so far.

READ MORE: Dune: Our review of the dazzling dust-filled spectacle and the reactions so far

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return for Dune: Part Two
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return for Dune: Part Two. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

When is Dune 2 released?

Dune Part Two is set for release on 3rd November 2023.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune
Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is the director of Dune?

The Oscar nominated-director, Denis Villeneuve, who also helmed Blade Runner 2049, is the director of Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya in Dune
Zendaya starred in Dune in 2021. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy

Who stars in the cast of Dune 2 with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya?

Dune: Part Two sees the return of Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name, Little Women) as Paul Atreides, Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, HBO’s Euphoria) as Chani and Rebecca Ferguson (Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Lady Jessica Atredies.

Also returning are the likes of Josh Brolin (Milk, Avengers: Infinity War) as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall) as Stilgar and Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Juniper) as Reverend Mother Mohiam.

They'll be joined by new additions to the cast Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling, Midsommar) as Princess Irulan Corrino.

Watch the gripping second trailer for Dune starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

What happens in Dune 2?

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the galaxy's most vital element, Spice, which is protected by giant worms. Dune Part Two sees Timothée Chalamet's character become the Messiah of the nomads on the desert planet and explores the price he must pay to become the new ruler of their universe.

Like the film that came two years previously, fans can no doubt expect sumptuous landscapes, epic battle scenes and a beautiful score courtesy of Hans Zimmerman.

Dune 2 is released in cinemas on 3rd November 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures

