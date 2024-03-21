Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black soundtrack announced

The details of the soundtrack for Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black have been shared. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The collection includes new track, Song For Amy, sung by Nick Cave while its deluxe version includes songs by The Libertines, Billie Holliday, The Specials and more.

Details for the upcoming soundtrack for the Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, have been unveiled.

The film, which will chart the life and career of the British singer-songwriter, is set for release on 12th April 2024 and now artwork and tracklisting for its accompanying album has been released.

Composed and recorded by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture will feature three original recordings from Amy’s highly influential debut, Frank, three songs from Amy’s multi award-winning masterpiece Back To Black and includes a new track, Song for Amy, sung by Cave.

Amy Winehouse Back To Black soundtrack artwork. Picture: Press

A further 5 songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy, The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan, whose vocals all appear at key moments in the film, will also be featured on the album.

Elsewhere on the deluxe version of the record, are songs from The Libertines, Tony Bennett and The Specials.

Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture tracklist:

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 – Side A

Amy Winehouse – ‘What Is It About Men’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Stronger Than Me’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Know You Now’

The Shangri-Las – ‘Leader Of The Pack’

Billie Holiday – ‘All Of Me’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

LP1 – Side B

Minnie Riperton – ‘Les Fleurs’

Dinah Washington – ‘Mad About The Boy’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Love Is A Losing Game’

Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – ‘Embraceable You’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Tears Dry on Their Own’

Nick Cave – ‘Song For Amy’

2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe

LP1 – Side A

Thelonious Monk – ‘Straight, No Chaser’

Amy Winehouse – ‘What Is It About Men’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Stronger Than Me’

Amy Winehouse – ‘I Heard Love Is Blind’

The Specials – ‘Ghost Town’

Amy Winehouse – ‘Know You Now’

Little Anthony & The Imperials – ‘I’m On The Outside (Looking In)’

LP1 – Side B

The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack

Billie Holiday – All Of Me

The Shangri-Las – Dressed In Black

Donny Hathaway – I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know

The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun

Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps

LP2 – Side C

Tony Bennett – Body & Soul

Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

Amy Winehouse – Valerie (Live Lounge version)

Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy

Amy Winehouse – (There Is) No Greater Love

LP2 – Side D

Amy Winehouse – Me & Mr Jones

Amy Winehouse – Love Is A Losing Game

Amy Winehouse – Rehab

Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – Embraceable You

Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry On Their Own

Nick Cave – Song For Amy

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, Black To Black sees Marissa Abela play the iconic singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. Jack O'Connell stars as her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan stars as her father Mitch, Juliet Cowan stars as her mother Janis and Lesley Manville plays Amy's Grandmother Cynthia.

Watch the trailer for Back To Black below:

Watch the trailer for Back To Black: Amy Winehouse

A press release for the film explains: "BACK TO BLACK will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did. A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration - and back again, BACK TO BLACK crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt."

Back To Black is released on 12th April. Picture: STUDIOCANAL/Monumental Pictures

The film, which has been made with the support of the Amy Winehouse's family, is also screen-written by Matt Greenhalgh (who previously worked with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy) while Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Nicky Kentish-Barnes are named as the film's producers.

In December last year, Winehouse’s parents said in a statement: “We are thrilled that StudioCanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves.”

Back To Black will be released in cinemas in the UK & Ireland on April 12th 2024.