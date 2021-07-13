Who is Cedric the Entertainer? Meet the 2021 Emmys host

The 2021 Emmys may not be for another couple of months, but this year's host has just been announced!

The nominations for this year's Emmy Awards are set to be announced today (13 July), with many critics speculating who could receive a nod at the 2021 ceremony.

Among the top predictions are Marvel's WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olson, Kate Winslet's popular HBO show, Mare of Easttown, and Anya Taylor Joy's Netflix series, The Queen's Gambit.

While the nominations are yet to be confirmed, however, the host for this year's event has been announced: Cedric the Entertainer.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Emmys host...

Who is Cedric the Entertainer?

Making his hosting debut at the 73rd annual event is American actor, stand-up comedian and game show host, Cedric the Entertainer (real name Cedric Kyles).

The 57-year-old is best known for his roles in Babershop and Be Cool, and is currently starring in comedy series, The Neighborhood - in which he plays Calvin Butler.

You can call him Cedric the #Emmys Host now. We’re thrilled to have @CedEntertainer join us as host for the 73rd #Emmy Awards! Watch him live Sunday, Sept. 19 on @CBS and live and on demand on @ParamountPlus. #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/lhv3j99ET3 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2021

What has Cedric said about hosting the event?

In a statement, Cedric said: "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year's Emmy Awards.

"Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people.

"I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year."

When and where are this year's Emmy Awards?

This year's awards will be hosted at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 19 September.

Can I watch it in the UK?

The Emmys will air on CBS from 8pm.

It will also be streamed via YouTube, Hulu live and online at CBS for international viewers.