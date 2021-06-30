Atypical season 4: Netflix release date, cast and plot revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The fourth and final season of the sitcom is dropping on Netflix very soon, Find out when it's released, who is returning in the cast and what to expect from the plot.

Atypical is set to return to Netflix for a fourth and final season, much to the excitement and also sadness of its fans.

The hit sitcom, which sees Keir Gilchrist star as autistic protagonist Sam, is set to hit the screening platform this summer and we've already had a taste of what to expect in the form of a new trailer.

So when is the fourth and final season of Atypical released on Netflix and what can we expect from the show?

Find out everything we know so far here.

Atypical returns to Netflix in July. Picture: Netflix

When is Atypical season 4 out?

Atypical season 4 is released on Netflix from 9 July 2021.

Will Atypical have another season?

Unfortunately, this will be the show's fourth and final instalment.

Tweeting the news, they said: "Join Sam on one last expedition. Atypical will return for a fourth and final season.

"They've brought you laughs, tears, hugs and homies. Now see how the story concludes. Atypical. The final season."

Atypical's fourth season will be its last. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast for Atypical season 4?

Fans of the show can expect to see Keir Gilchrist as Sam, Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister Casey, Jennifer Jason Leigh as mum Elsa and Michael Rapaport as Dad Doug.

Also on the cast list is Jenna Boyd as Sam's ex Paige Heard, Nik Dodani, who plays best friend Zahid and Fivel Stewart, who plays Casey's love interest Izzie.

What happens in Atypical season 4?

Things go up a notch for Sam as moves out into his own place with Zahid and looks to find love with the help of his family.

Doug and Elsa, who reconciled at the end of season 3, will no doubt work on their relationship. Meanwhile, we'll see the fallout of Casey and Izzie's first public kiss, while Casey hopes to go to university in California.

Sam will continue to navigate his relationship with Paige and also deal with the consequences of failing his ethics class.

Is Sam from Atypical autistic?

No. Keir Gilchrist, who plays Sam in the show, is not autistic. However there are neurodiverse actors used within the show, which the show built upon after earlier criticism.

