"Hell to the yeah!" Emilia Clarke wants to be the first female Bond

11 November 2019, 12:50

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 30, 2019
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 30, 2019. Picture: Robert Kamau/GC Images

The Last Christmas and Game of Thrones star has revealed she'd jump at the chance to play the first female 007, even if it was the "naffest James Bond in the world".

Emilia Clarke would happily become the first female James Bond.

The Last Christmas actress and Game of Thrones star is a huge fan of the 007 franchise and revealed she'd love the chance to be the first woman to portray the spy once Daniel Craig leaves the franchise.

When asked if she would play play the famous spy she told Empire Magazine: "Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah! James Bond is one of those franchises where it's never not cool. You could literally make the naffest James Bond in the world and it would still be cool."

Meanwhile, the actress - who is most known for playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones last month revealed who she believes to be the culprit behind the erroneous coffee cup in the HBO series' last ever season.

Speaking on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed Conleth Hill - who played Master of Spies Lord Varys - made the confession to her while drunk.

"We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth, who plays Varys, whose sitting next to me in that scene," recalled Clarke. "he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine'."

She continued: "It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so. He said, 'I think it was, I am sorry, darling, I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you'.

"I was like, 'what!? what!?'"

"I think that's who did it," she replied after Fallon quizzed her on how certain she was. "He said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it."

