Dwayne Johnson says he's done with the Fast & Furious film franchise

The Rock says he is finished with the Fast and Furious franchise. Picture: Steve Dietl/NBC

By Jenny Mensah

The Hollywood star and former wrestler has commented on Vin Diesel's previous comments and confirmed he won't be appearing on any Fast films in the future.

If you're a fan of the Fast and the Furious franchise, you'll know Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - who played Luke Hobbs in the film - is conspicuously absent from their latest instalment, Fast 9.

His stint on the Fast franchise saw him at loggerheads with Vin Diesel and the pair were part of a much-publicised feud.

But when Vin Diesel seemed to suggest he created the bad energy between them for effect, Johnson revealed fans wouldn't be seeing him in another Fast film again.

In a June Men’s Health interview promoting the latest movie, Vin Diesel said: "I could give a lot of tough love,” Diesel said. “Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

However, when asked about his reaction to Diesel’s comments, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter: “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well."

He added: "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Dwayne Johnson's role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious films began with Fast Five in 2011, which helped it become one of the highest grossing film franchises.

He went on to star in Fast & Furious 6, 7 and 8 before starring in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, which was set after the events of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

His time with the Fast franchise might be over, but the 49-year-old star is as busy as ever. 2021 saw him release his Young Rock series, which is based on his life, the film Jungle Cruise is set for release on 24 July and the likes of Red Notice and Black Adam are both in post production.

If that wasn't enough, he's the voice of Krypto in Super Pets, and stars in The King, San Andreas 2, Doc Savage and Big Trouble in Little China.