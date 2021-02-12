Watch Dwayne Johnson duet with his mum on the ukulele

12 February 2021, 15:36 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 17:25

The Jumanji star and former wrestler brought out his talented mother Ata to perform two songs.

Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson has shared a sweet performance with his mother singing vocals and backing him up on the ukulele.

The Hollywood mega star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming show Young Rock, when the subject of his mum Ata's musical talent came up.

Soon enough, the Jumanji star beckoned his mother into the room and the pair proceeded to sing two songs, which included a rendition of the popular Samoan folk song, Savalivali Means Go For A Walk.

Watch a clip of their performance above.

Dwayne Johnson sings a duet with his mum
Dwayne Johnson sings a duet with his mum on the ukulele . Picture: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock is set to dominate Dwayne Johnson's younger years as a little kid called "Dewie," to following in the footsteps of from his emergence of a celebrity wrestler and Hollywood star.

The series, which is co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock will premiere on NBC on February 16.

See his full interview with Jimmy Fallon here:

READ MORE: Jack Black's impression of Dwayne Johnson is amazing!

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Michelle Obama to star with puppets in children's cooking show on Netflix

Elton John and Michael Caine appear in NHS advert

Elton John and Michael Caine star in NHS COVID-19 vaccine advert

Dave Grohl performs at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.

Dave Grohl reveals why he didn't want to play the drums in Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters

Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum sing The Everly Brothers' Bye Bye Love

Watch Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum cover The Everly Brothers

The original stars of GamesMaster in the 1990s: Dominik Diamond and Sir Patrick Moore

GamesMaster is set to return to TV

Latest On Radio X

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag'n'Bone Man's acoustic version of All You Ever Wanted will give you the chills

Rag 'N' Bone Man

David Bowie and his family dog Max, who has died

David Bowie's family dog Max has died

Foo Fighters press image 2021

Who Dave Grohl wants to induct Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters

Kings of Leon press image

Kings Of Leon unveil Echoing single

Kings of Leon

New Order announce new live album and film Education Entertainment Recreation

New Order announce new live album and film Education Entertainment Recreation

New Order

Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder performs In London in 2018

Shaun Ryder says he's still visited by aliens