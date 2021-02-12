Watch Dwayne Johnson duet with his mum on the ukulele

The Jumanji star and former wrestler brought out his talented mother Ata to perform two songs.

Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson has shared a sweet performance with his mother singing vocals and backing him up on the ukulele.

The Hollywood mega star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming show Young Rock, when the subject of his mum Ata's musical talent came up.

Soon enough, the Jumanji star beckoned his mother into the room and the pair proceeded to sing two songs, which included a rendition of the popular Samoan folk song, Savalivali Means Go For A Walk.

Watch a clip of their performance above.

Dwayne Johnson sings a duet with his mum on the ukulele . Picture: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock is set to dominate Dwayne Johnson's younger years as a little kid called "Dewie," to following in the footsteps of from his emergence of a celebrity wrestler and Hollywood star.

The series, which is co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock will premiere on NBC on February 16.

See his full interview with Jimmy Fallon here:

