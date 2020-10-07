WATCH: Jack Black's impression of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is TOO GOOD

We look back at Jack Black's interview with The Rock and his incredible impersonation of his Jumanji castmate.

Jack Black is a man of many talents. Actor, comedian, writer and one half of Tenacious D - our favourite husky funny man never fails to keep us entertained.

Back in 2017 he was interviewed alongside his buddies and Jumanji co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and they were tasked with switching personalities.

The Rock got Kevin Hart, Kevin got Jack Black and Jack Black got The Rock. By far Jack Black's impression was an absolute hit.

Watch his hilarious version of the Hollywood megastar from 2:29.

READ MORE: What are the kids from School Of Rock up to now?