Are Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be getting close. Picture: 1. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images 2. Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Rumours are swirling that the Friends co-stars have been getting closer since the reunion show earlier this year. Find out what we know here.

The Friends Reunion, though entertaining, was largely uneventful.

However, one huge revelation from the show - which aired on 27 May 2021 - was that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, actually had a secret crush on each other.

Now, it seems that soon after the reunion show wrapped, the pair spent some time together with Schwimmer reportedly flying to Aniston's home in LA so they could visit a vineyard together.

Naturally, it's led to huge speculation that the on-screen couple could finally be living out their off-screen crushes. But are David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston actually dating? And is he her lobster after all?

Find out what we know so far.

READ MORE: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston cuddle in unseen Friends reunion photo showing 'last hug of the night'

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

Sadly, a rep for David Schwimmer has told The Sun that there's "no truth" to the rumours that he and Aniston are dating.

How did the rumours begin?

A source recently told Closer magazine: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The source added that Jen had been cooking dinners for David at her home and they'd been spotted visiting a winery together in Santa Barbara.

READ MORE: The Friends Reunion - Get the highlights and the best reactions here

What did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal about their crush on The Friends Reunion?

During their interview with James Corden, the 54-year-old actor said: "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," to which she replied: "It was reciprocated."

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing," explained Schwimmer. "One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Who was Jennifer Aniston married to?

Aniston was married to fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt from 2000-2005, who famously left her for Angelina Jolie.

She then married Justin Theroux in 2015, before they divorced in 2017. However, the pair still appear to be very close friends, with Aniston sending her ex a heartfelt message on his birthday.

Speaking about their friendship to Esquire, Theroux revealed: "I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.

"Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

He added: "I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship.”

Who was David Schwimmer married to?

David was married to English artist and photographer Zoë Buckman from 2010 - 2017. Their relationship saw them welcome a daughter Cleo in 2011.

READ MORE: The highest-rated Friends episodes have been revealed