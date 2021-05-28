The Friends Reunion: Get the highlights and the best reactions here

28 May 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 12:45

Friends: The Reunion official trailer revealed
Friends: The Reunion was aired on 27 May 2021. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

By Jenny Mensah

The long-awaited Friends reunion premiered this week, but did it live up to the hype? Get the best moments and reactions from the show here.

Friends: The Reunion officially premiered this Thursday (27 May), giving fans the chance to see David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) look back at their time on the iconic sitcom.

The unscripted one-off show captured the cast as they returned to their old set, saw them interviewed by James Corden and joined by a host of special guests such as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, but did it live up to the hype?

Get our rundown of the biggest moments from the reunion and how the fans reacted to it.

  1. The cast returned to the set

    The Friends cast return to the set in Friends: The Reunion
    The Friends cast return to the set in Friends: The Reunion. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max trailer

    The backstage footage of the cast walking around their old workplace and catching up was one of the most natural moments of the show and was no doubt a treat for die-hard Friends fans.

    However, not everyone was happy with the show being unscripted. Did they manage to somehow miss the trailer?

  2. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealed a real-life crush on each other

    Friends - Season 2
    Rachel and Ross kiss in Friends season 2. Picture: GettyPaul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

    David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted they had strong crushes on each other at the start of the show, which they never acted on.

    "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said. "And I think at some point we were both crushing hard on each other."

    Naturally, this led to some fans completely crushing out on them.

    One wrote: "Stop it my whole heart".

    Another remarked: "That was an epic kiss! No wonder".

  3. Lady Gaga sang Smelly Cat with Lisa Kudrow

    Many remarked that Lady Gaga looked more like Phoebe than Lisa Kudrow, some hated the rendition, while others realised it was a nod to the episode where the song gets an upgrade.

    Kat wrote:"I HATED this!!! Loved when Lisa said “she prefers to sing it by herself”... there was absolutely no reason for Gaga to be there.... so annoyed".

    Another fan thought it was "amazing".

    And The Lady bird reminded us of that video:

  4. The cast recreated THAT quiz

    David Schwimmer in the Friends reunion trailer
    David Schwimmer in the Friends reunion trailer. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

    In honour of the epic episodes where Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey, the cast recreated that quiz, with David Schwimmer reprising his role as the gameshow host.

    This fan loved it so much, he played along at home.

    And another wanted it to be even more faithful to the scene.

  5. The cast took part in an EPIC table read

    One of the more magical moments of the show was when the cast recreated some of the most pivotal scenes in the history of the series, including The One Where Everybody Finds Out, which sees Chandler and Monica's relationship finally revealed to Phoebe.

    All together now: "MY EYES! MY EYES!"

  6. The cast took part in a James Corden interview

    James Corden interviews Friends cast in Friends: The Reunion
    James Corden interviews Friends cast in Friends: The Reunion. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

    Now this admittedly was one of the most divisive parts of the reunion show, with many questioning why it had to feature the Late Late Show Host.

  7. The fashion show with Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford and Matt Le Blanc

    The laughs no doubt came again when we got to see some of the show's most famous costumes, including Rachel's bridesmaid's dress, which was worn by Cara Delevingne and Ross' Sputnik outfit, worn by none other than Justin Bieber.

    However, the best moment of the catwalk came from Matt Le Blanc bringing back the moment where he put on all of Chandler's clothes and lunged while going "commando".

    All together now: "Could I BE wearing any more clothes?!"

