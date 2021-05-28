The Friends Reunion: Get the highlights and the best reactions here

Friends: The Reunion was aired on 27 May 2021. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

By Jenny Mensah

The long-awaited Friends reunion premiered this week, but did it live up to the hype? Get the best moments and reactions from the show here.

Friends: The Reunion officially premiered this Thursday (27 May), giving fans the chance to see David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) look back at their time on the iconic sitcom.

The unscripted one-off show captured the cast as they returned to their old set, saw them interviewed by James Corden and joined by a host of special guests such as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, but did it live up to the hype?

Get our rundown of the biggest moments from the reunion and how the fans reacted to it.

