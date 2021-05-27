The highest-rated Friends episodes have been revealed

27 May 2021, 12:16 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 12:26

Friends: The Reunion official trailer revealed
The highest rated friends episodes have been revealed. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max
As Friends: The Reunion premieres this week, get a Top 10 list of the highest-rated Friends episodes based on ratings on IMDb.

Friends: The Reunion has officially premiered this Thursday (27 May), giving fans the chance to see David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) celebrate the iconic sitcom.

To mark the event, experts at OnBuy.com decided to use IMDb to discover the highest-rated Friends episode of all time on the site... and the results were interesting.

Taking joint first place is The One Where Everybody Finds Out and The Last One: Part 2, which both scored a respectable 9.7 out of 10.

In second place is The One with the Embryos from season 4 episode 12, which sees Phoebe begin her journey of surrogacy for her brother’s children. It also featured the iconic game, which saw Joey and Chandler winning Monica and Rachel's apartment. 

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston star in Friends season 2
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston shared their first kiss in Friends season 2. Picture: Getty Images via Getty Images

In third place is The One with the Prom Video, which witnessed the first kiss between Ross and Rachel and scored a 9.4 out of 10.

In joint fourth, with a score of 9.3 out of 10 is The One with the ProposalThe One with the Rumor and The One with the Videotape, which saw Rachel make the first move after she went backpacking through Western Europe with a chat up line introduced to her by Joey.

Taking joint fifth with 9.2 out of 10 is The One Where Ross Got HighThe One with All the Thanksgivings and The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2, which all scored 9.2 out of 10 and most famously sees Chandler and Monica begin their epic love affair.

After analysing all 236 episodes released, OnBuy.com revealed that in last place is The One with the Invitation with a score of 7.2/10, where Ross and Emily begin to send out their wedding invitations, which leaves Ross and Rachel looking back on their relationship together.

See Top 10 highest-rated Friends episodes:

1. The One Where Everybody Finds Out (episode 14) - 9.7/10

1. The Last One: Part 2 (9.7/10)

2. The One with the Embryos (9.5/10)

3. The One with the Prom Video (9.4/10)

4. The One with the Proposal (9.3/10)

4. The One with the Videotape (9.3/10)

4. The One with the Rumor (9.3/10)

5. The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2 (9.2/10)

5. The One with All the Thanksgivings (9.2/10)

5. The One Where Ross Got High (9.2/10)

