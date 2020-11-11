Did My Chemical Romance just tease new music?

After frontman Gerard Way shared cryptic posts on Instagram, fans have begun to speculate the band could be set to release new material.

Gerard Way has set tongues wagging about the possibility of My Chemical Romance releasing new material.

The Welcome To The Black Parade rocker took to his personal Instagram account to share a cryptic image with no caption, which led some fans to speculate new material was in the works.

MCR's last studio effort Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was released in 2010.

Fans may have a good reason to think the band could be cooking up something, since the last time they released cryptic photos, they announced their comeback with a one-off show in Los Angeles in 2019.

However, by 2020 the band had booked more live performances across the globe with UK shows confirmed at Milton Keynes Stadium and at The Eden Project.

While both had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, their shows have since been rescheduled for 2021.

While it's not 100% clear what Gerard Way is teasing with the photo, he's left nothing up to interpretation in his following post which confirmed that The Umbrella Academy was returning for season three.

Sharing an illustration which incorporates the number three and an umbrella, the I'm Not Okay singer wrote: "Oh my god! We’re back! Again! It’s official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February."

The time-travelling Netflix hit - which stars the likes of Aidan Gallagher, Ellen Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman - is based on the rocker's own comic book series of the same name.

Since season 3, which will have 10 new episodes, begins shooting early next year, so we can probably expect it to air in late 2021 or even 2022.

