When did My Chemical Romance split and what was the reason?

As this month sees Gerard Way and co announce their reunion with live dates, we delve into why the band split in the first place.

My Chemical Romance delighted their legions of fans around the world when they announced their reunion last week.

The Welcome to the Black Parade band - who are comprised of Frank Iero, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro - confirmed they were getting the band back together, with what looked like a one-off show at LA's Shrine Expo Hall in 2019.

Now, the emo rockers have announced three more live dates for early next year, which will take them to Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

But as Gerard Way and co prepare to return to the stage for the first time in seven years, we ask: when did they first split and why?

My Chemical Romance at MTV's TRL in 2005. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When and why did My Chemical Romance split up?

MCR officially announced their split on 22 March 2013.

In a statement on their website, they told their fans: "Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing. We've gotten to go places we never knew we would. We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure.

"My Chemical Romance."

According to setlist fm, their last live show was in New Jersey, USA at Bamboozle 2012.

My Chemical Romance at Gerard Way in Sydney. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Seems simple and succinct enough, but was there more to the story? Was there a Gallagher-style beef behind the scenes?

A year on in 2014, Gerard Way insisted the split was "nobody's fault".

As NME reported at the time, speaking to Zane Lowe, the rocker revealed that despite the band being "pretty upset," they felt "It was time."

He told the DJ, “I think because it was so special and it was such an amazing thing… to keep going and let it rust out on the rails? That was not the way that band was supposed to go out."

The Na Na Na rocker added: "It wasn’t an easy thing to come to. It was sad, because it wasn’t a situation where anybody hated each other. It was nobody’s fault.

"You should always be doing new things and changing and growing as a human being,” said Way, adding with Chemical Romance it was “Mission accomplished!"

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way in 2011. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

However, years later the real reason for their break-up became more apparent, with frontman Gerard Way revealing it just stopped being fun.

"It wasn’t fun to make stuff any more," the Helena singer told The Guardian. "I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.”

And break out of "that machine" they did, with the rocker going on to release his debut solo effort Hesitant Alien in 2014.

Whether or not the band are sticking around or if there's new music on the cards, fans can delight in the knowledge that they they'll at least be seeing more of My Chemical Romance next year.