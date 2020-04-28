My Chemical Romance postpone 2020 UK gigs: What are the 2021 dates and can you get a refund?

Gerard Way and co have shared a statement confirming the news that their tour is postponed. Get the new dates and find out if you can get a refund.

My Chemical Romance have postponed their 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerard Way and co. have confirmed that they will no longer be able to visit this side of the pond this year, and have rescheduled their dates to 2021.

The Welcome To The Black Parade rockers said in a statement: "Due to the current Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic, we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone our UK and Ireland dates until 2021.

"We must put the health of our fans and families first. We believe you understand this decision, which we laboured over. We intend to come back and play - in fact, we can't wait to play - and hope you will be there with us, hope there is much to celebrate."



What are the rescheduled My Chemical Romance UK & Ireland dates for 2021?

15 June 2021: St. Austell (Eden Sessions)

17 June 2021: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

19 June 2021: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

20 June 2021: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 June: Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

Can you get a refund for My Chemical Romance's postponed UK dates?

The band have assured fans that ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.

