Machine Gun Kelly launches punch at fan after crowd storm stage at Louder Than Life gig

Machine Gun Kelly has been caught up in drama over the weekend. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The pop punk rapper was caught up in a disturbance after fans heckled him and gatecrashed the stage during his festival set.

Machine Gun Kelly was caught up in another drama this weekend, after fans stormed his stage at a gig.

The rapper turned pop punker - whose real name is Colson Baker - performed at Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival on Saturday (25 September), where he received heckles and boos from the crowd before they rushed the stage.

One fan was able to get close enough to the rocker to shove him, which led MGK to lash out in response.

Watch the moment it occurred below:

9/25/20- Machine Gun Kelly releases a “pop punk” album that went #1.

9/25/21- mgk gets booed at Louder Than Life for talking shit about Slipknot, and punches a guy in the face.

I love my city😂 502 come up! pic.twitter.com/FVFurIgOc7 — H4 • IICHLIWP⚔️🩸 (@bigHstan) September 26, 2021

Why did fans storm the stage at Machine Gun Kelly's gig?

The crowd's attitude changed towards the hip hop rocker when he slammed Slipknot and their frontman Corey Taylor for being "50 years old, wearing a f***ing weird mask."

It's not the only near-altercation the Tickets To My Downfall singer has been caught up in, after earlier this month he seemed to get into a disagreement with Irish MMA star Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs.

not MGK getting into a fight at the VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KWQeRAbc6Y — mari ‎ᗢ (@olsenspears) September 13, 2021

It didn't seem to spoil either of their nights and Conor McGregor went on to present the award for Artist Of The Year, while Machine Gun Kelly took home the gong for best Alternative Video for My Ex’s Best Friend.

One person who he seems to be getting on with however, is model and actress Megan Fox, who he's been with since 2020.

Megan Fox and MGK met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Reports began to swirl that the pair had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May of last year when Fox starred in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine.

Since then, the pair have been as loved up as ever, with Megan sharing a poem dedicated to the star for Valentines Day and the pair making various appearances together on the red carpet.

