Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in early 2020. Picture: Gotham/GC Images/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might seem like an odd match, but they've been together for many months and seem to be as loved up as ever.

The musician and actor - whose real name is Colson Baker - and the actress and model, who's starred in everything from Transformers to New Girl, have been seeing each other since 2020, but how did they meet, who are their exes and do they have children?

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - is an American rapper, songwriter, artist and actor. His most well-known songs include Forget Me Too, I Think I'm OKAY, Bloody Valentine and Candy.

How old is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly was born on 22 April 1990. At the time of writing this article, the artist is 30 years of age.

Who is Megan Fox?

Megan Denise Fox is an American actress and model who has starred in the likes of Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jennifer's Body, Rogue and the New Girl series.

How old is Megan Fox?

Megan Fox was born on 16 May 1986. At the time of writing this article, she is 34 years old.

How did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly meet?

Megan Fox and MGK met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. Reports began circulating that the pair had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May of last year when Fox starred in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine.

Since then, the pair have been as loved up as ever, with Megan sharing a poem dedicated to the star for Valentines Day.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "there goes my heart

manifest outside of my body

draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy".

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married from 2010-2020. Picture: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty

Who did Megan Fox date before Machine Gun Kelly?

Megan Fox's famous exes include David Gallagher, Travis Barker and Shia LaBeouf. She most notably was married Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green for 10 years.

Amber Rose is among some of Machine Gun Kelly's exes. Picture: David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Who did Machine Gun Kelly date before Megan Fox?

MGK has been romantically linked to a few famous faces including Amber Rose, Halsey, Chantel Jeffries and influencer Sommer Ray. Not much is known about Emma Canon, who is the mother of his daughter Casie.

How many children does Megan Fox have?

Megan Fox shares three sons with Brian Austin Green; Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014) and Journey River Green (born 2016).

Does Machine Gun Kelly have any children?

Machine Gun Kelly shares 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex Emma Cannon who he had when he was 18. He's set to star alongside her in a new film titled One Way. Not much is known about his ex Emma, but they are believed to be on good terms.

Speaking about his relationship with his daughter with Jen Deleon, he said: "As much as a fuck up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid. When I’m with her, nothing else matters."

