Watch Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne & Geezer Butler in Aston Villa Home Kit Launch advert

Ozzy Osbourne & Geezer Butler have teamed up for a new ad. Picture: YouTube/Aston Villa Football Club, Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath legends have appeared in the new promo for the beloved Birmingham football team's home kit for 2024/25.

Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler have starred in an advert promoting the new Aston Villa home kit.

The legendary Black Sabbath rockers have reunited to promote their beloved Birmingham football club's updated kit for the 2024/25 season.

Watch them in action below:

Aston Villa Home Kit Launch 2024/25

The minute-long promo- which features the band's 1970 Paranoid single - has it all, seeing Ozzy asking Geezer if they should play Villa Park and even seeing him calling out for his wife "Sharon" to get his "Preds" (Adidas predator football boots).

The Iron Man singer and bassist star in the clip alongside stars from the football club Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn and coach Unai Emery.

The Brummie rockers have been joking about playing Villa Park in the ad, but it's not a million miles away if rumours about a Black Sabbath one-off show at the home of Aston Villa and Geezer's own admission that he and Ozzy have agreed to one more gig "to finish the whole thing off" if original drummer Bill Ward comes on board.

As reported by Blabbermouth, speaking to Eddie Trunk on SirisuXM, Geezer Butler said: "Of course there’s an interest [on my part to do it], but there’s a big ‘but’ — you’d have to speak to Bill about it. Everybody wants to do it [but I don’t know if he is] capable [of pulling it off].”

The bassist added: "Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [football stadium in Birmingham]. I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off. Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I’m not sure about anybody else."

Quizzed if Ward would be willing to join the band on stage for just a few songs, he replied: "I don’t think so. Maybe, I don’t know. I mean, the way technical things happen these days, maybe a couple of songs, but who knows?

"There wouldn’t be any traveling involved. We wouldn’t be actually all in the studio at the same time together. So it could be done that way — maybe."

Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Osbourne previously said he would "jump at the chance" to play a final Black Sabbath show with the original drummer, telling pal Billy Morrison on The Madhouse Chronicles he feels their story is "unfinished".

When asked about playing the band's final show in 2017 and if he felt glad it was done," Ozzy replied: "Yeah, but I was sad that Bill wasn’t there. I mean Tommy Clufetos, my drummer, did a great job, but he ain’t Bill Ward."

Asked if he was happy with the "arc" of Black Sabbath, the Prince Of Darkness said: "No. Because it wasn’t Black Sabbath that finished it. It’s unfinished. If they wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I would jump at the chance."

The Patient Number 9 rocker added: "Do you know what would be cool? If we went to a club or somewhere unannounced and we just got up and did it. We started up in a club."