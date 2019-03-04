VIDEO: Watch The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's final gig

The Prodigy's Keith Flint at the O2 Academy Brixton in 2017. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The Firestarter outfit performed live in Auckland on 5 February 2019 before their frontman tragically passed away almost a month later. Watch his final gig here.

Footage of the final performance of Keith Flint have resurfaced online.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world after the news broke that the The Prodigy frontman had died, aged 49.

Fans are now flocking to watch the last gig the band played - which took place at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand - in support of their No Tourists album.

Watch footage of them playing the gig in fan filmed videos below...

See their incredible opening to Breathe below:

Watch them play No Good (Start The Dance) below:

See the setlist for The Prodigy's last ever gig with frontman Keith Flint:

1. Breathe



2. Omen



3. Resonate



4. Nasty

5. Champions of London



6. Voodoo People



7. Run With the Wolves



8. Need Some1



9. The Day Is My Enemy



10. Everybody in the Place



11. Firestarter



12. Roadblox



13. Light Up the Sky



14. No Good (Start the Dance)



15. Take Me to the Hospital



Encore:

16. We Live Forever



17. Timebomb Zone



18. Out of Space



19. Smack My Bitch Up



