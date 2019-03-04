VIDEO: Watch The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's final gig

4 March 2019, 18:57 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 19:07

The Prodigy's Keith Flint at the O2 Academy Brixton in 2017
The Prodigy's Keith Flint at the O2 Academy Brixton in 2017. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The Firestarter outfit performed live in Auckland on 5 February 2019 before their frontman tragically passed away almost a month later. Watch his final gig here.

Footage of the final performance of Keith Flint have resurfaced online.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world after the news broke that the The Prodigy frontman had died, aged 49.

Fans are now flocking to watch the last gig the band played - which took place at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand - in support of their No Tourists album.

Watch footage of them playing the gig in fan filmed videos below...

See their incredible opening to Breathe below:

Watch them play No Good (Start The Dance) below:

See the setlist for The Prodigy's last ever gig with frontman Keith Flint:

1. Breathe

2. Omen

3. Resonate

4. Nasty

5. Champions of London

6. Voodoo People

7. Run With the Wolves

8. Need Some1

9. The Day Is My Enemy

10. Everybody in the Place

11. Firestarter

12. Roadblox

13. Light Up the Sky

14. No Good (Start the Dance)

15. Take Me to the Hospital

Encore:

16. We Live Forever

17. Timebomb Zone

18. Out of Space

19. Smack My Bitch Up

READ MORE: The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers and more pay tribute to the late Keith Flint

READ MORE: Emily Eavis pays tribute to Keith Flint, confirms The Prodigy were booked for Glastonbury 2019

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis and The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint at Glastonbury 2009

Emily Eavis pays tribute to Keith Flint, says The Prodigy were to play Glastonbury 2019
The Prodigy's Maxim, the late Keith Flint and Liam Howlett

The Prodigy & The Chemical Brothers lead tributes after Keith Flint dies, aged 49
The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett reveals Keith Flint's cause of death
The Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint

Keith Flint death - The Prodigy frontman dies aged 49

Kings Of Leon 2018

Kings Of Leon announce huge UK show

Kings of Leon

Chris Moyles meets Mumford & Sons

Chris Moyles Meets... Mumford & Sons

Mumford And Sons