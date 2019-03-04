The Prodigy & The Chemical Brothers lead tributes after Keith Flint dies, aged 49

4 March 2019, 13:43 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 15:11

The Prodigy's Maxim, the late Keith Flint and Liam Howlett
The Prodigy's Maxim, the late Keith Flint and Liam Howlett. Picture: Radio XKAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

The likes of Chase & Status, Kasabian and Oasis guitarist Bonehead have flocked to social media to praise the late Prodigy frontman.

Tributes have begun to pour in for "true pioneer" Keith Flint who has sadly passed away aged, 49.

The Prodigy frontman was found dead in his home in Dunmow, Essex today (4 March), and his death has not been treated as suspicious.

Now his former Prodigy bandmates have led tributes to Flint, calling him a "true pioneer, innovator and legend".

The Firestarter outfit, now comprised of Maxim and Liam Howlett wrote in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

See their Twitter post below:

The band's keyboardist and songwriter Liam Howlett has now revealed that Flint "took his own life".

He wrote in a post, which was shared on Instagram: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam".

Ed Simmons from fellow electronic outfit The Chemical Brothers, wrote: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.. great man."

Chase & Status wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away. Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP"

Kasabian tweeted: "Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X"

Oasis guitarist Bonehead said: "RIP Keith. Burn bright up there. X"

The Prodigy were one of the acts who supported Oasis at Knebworth in 1996.

Mat Osman, the bassist from Suede said: "RIP Keith Flint. We played a LOT of festivals with them in the 90s and i always loved the moment when this quiet, chatty guy from backstage stepped out onto the stage and just transformed into this kind of monstrous ringmaster."

Kathy Burke wrote: "He did what all music stars are meant to do; he frightened your mums and dads. RIP Keith Flint"

All On The Board paid tribute below:

Watch Keith Flint give a camping shop review:

