Emily Eavis pays tribute to Keith Flint, says The Prodigy were to play Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis and The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint at Glastonbury 2009. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images & Tabatha Fireman/Redferns/Getty Images

The Glastonbury Festival organiser has paid tribute to the "incredible frontman" and revealed the band were set to play Somerset festival this year.

Emily Eavis has shared her reaction to the tragic death of The Prodigy's Keith Flint.

The Glastonbury Festival organiser took to her official Instagram to share her sadness at the news, and added that The Prodigy were booked to play the festival this year.

Sharing video footage form their headline performance at the festival in 1997, Eavis wrote: "We are so saddened to hear the news about the passing of Keith Flint. He’s played here so many times over the years with the Prodigy and was booked to play this year. What an incredible frontman, he gave us all so much life and energy. Here’s a clip from ‘97 when they became the first dance band to headline Glastonbury - a huge moment for us which we will never forget".

READ MORE: Glastonbury headline rumours, line-up & more

Watch the clip below:

Tributes have poured in from across the music and entertainment world, with Flint's Prodigy bandmates writing in an official statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

READ MORE: See the tributes to The Prodigy's Keith Flint here...

The Firestarter singer was found dead in his home in Essex today (4 March 2019).

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow."We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene."



His bandmate Liam Howlett has since taken to social media to reveal that Flint "took his own life," writing: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam".



HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/