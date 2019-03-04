Keith Flint death - The Prodigy frontman dies aged 49

The Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The iconic Firestarter singer from the electronic punk outfit has passed away, according to reports. See the reactions from across the music world.

Keith Flint - the iconic frontman of the Prodigy - has died, aged 49.

As reported by The Sun, the Firestarter singer from Dunmow, Essex - was found dead in his home today (4 March 2019).

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but his bandmate Liam Howlett confirmed in a post on Instagram that Flint took his own life.

The Prodigy's Keith Flint in 1996. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed."The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

"We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene."

Tributes have already begun to pour from social media, with music-lovers hailing the Breathe rocker as a trailblazer.

The Prodigy were formed by Liam Howlett in Braintree, Essex in 1990, who met Flint at a party.

The band - also featuring Leeroy Thronhill and MC Maxim - rode the wave of burgeoning rave culture with their debut single Charly, a track that samples the cat from 1970s public information films. It made Number 3 in the UK charts and the accompanying album The Prodigy Experience also made the Top 20 the following year.

The Prodigy and Flint were most known for Firestarter, the first single from their third album The Fat of the Land.

Watch the iconic video for their No.1 single below:

The band had their biggest success with their third album in 1997, The Fat Of The Land. The LP spawned two number 1 singles, the iconic Firestarter and Breathe. That year saw The Prodigy win Best British Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, an award they also received in 1998.

Their other hits include Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance), Voodoo People and the controversial Smack My Bitch Up.

The Prodigy’s latest album was No Tourists, which was released November 2018 and the group were set to tour the album this year, including a headline slot at Snowbombing next month.



HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/