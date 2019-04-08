Courtney Love attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service the same week as anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death

The Hole frontwoman attended the US rapper's famous Sunday event on the week that marked 25 years since Kurt Cobain's passing.

Courtney Love has shared videos which see her attending Kanye West's Sunday Service.

The US rapper has been hosting the weekly event, in which he joins forces with rappers and artists from the music world to deliver an uplifting spiritual, music-led service.

Now it appears that The Hole frontwoman has become one of the service's famous attendees, taking to the event on the same week which marked 25 years since the tragic passing of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Watch the clips Love shared on her Instagram Story above, where you can hear the Live Through This rocker saying: "Wow. Beautiful."

Kanye West's Sunday Service has made the line-up of Coachella, and the Jesus Walks rapper will be performing at the festival at sunrise on Easter Sunday 21 April.

Hole frontwoman Courtney Love and Kanye West. Picture: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images & Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada

Last week marked 25 years since Kurt Cobain tragically lost his life to suicide on 5 April 1994.

Nirvana's former manager Danny Goldberg released a book on the frontman, Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain, in which he shares his memories of the late grunge icon and discussed what he thought of his bandmate Dave Grohl's voice.

Speaking to The Washington Post, he said: "Kurt just said to me, ‘I don’t think you realise how good a singer Dave is, but I hear him singing harmonies every night.’

"It was like he was really doing it so I would know this because there was this very fraternal side of him and a sweet side of him, but also it had a touch of envy in it. I mean he was competitive"

Goldberg also suggested that Cobain was thinking of going solo, or at least exploring working with other artists.

“I think he would’ve found different ways of expressing himself, sometimes with the band and sometimes not, he told The Independent.

Watch Dave Grohl talk about the impact Kurt Cobain's passing had on him:

