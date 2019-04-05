Nirvana's Kurt Cobain was thinking of going solo, says former manager

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain in New York in 1990, the band's former manager claims he was interested in other projects. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Danny Goldberg, who has released a book about his time with the Nirvana frontman, revealed he was thinking about other projects.

Kurt Cobain was thinking of pursuing solo projects outside of Nirvana, according to his former manager.

5 April marks 25 years since the death of The Smells Like Spirit singer, and Danny Goldberg has just released a book on the frontman, Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain, in which he discusses his memories of the late grunge icon.

Now, in an interview with The Independent, the band's former manager has suggested that Cobain was curious about exploring other projects and had arranged to record with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, but didn't show.

Goldberg mused: “I think he would’ve found different ways of expressing himself, sometimes with the band and sometimes not.”

READ MORE: How old was Kurt Cobain when he died?

Nirvana's Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Goldberg previously revealed that Cobain was aware of what a good singer his drummer bandmate Dave Grohl was, telling The Washington Post: "Kurt just said to me, ‘I don’t think you realise how good a singer Dave is, but I hear him singing harmonies every night.’

"It was like he was really doing it so I would know this because there was this very fraternal side of him and a sweet side of him, but also it had a touch of envy in it. I mean he was competitive"

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Watch Dave Grohl talk about the impact Kurt Cobain's passing had on him:

READ MORE: This is what Kurt Cobain thought of Dave Grohl's singing

READ MORE: The story of Nirvana's last ever gig