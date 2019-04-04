Coachella 2019: Live stream, dates, headliners, line-up & more

Tame Impala are among the headliners at the California festival in April. Find out when it happens and when to watch it here.

Coachella 2019 is preparing to open its doors again this month.

Playing host to a plethora of artist across two weeks, the festival - which takes place in Indio California - is famous for breaking acts and creating iconic moments with global artists in the headline slot.

But when exactly does Coachella take place, who is headlining and how can you stream it live?

Find out the answer to all these questions and more below...

Where and when does Coachella Festival 2019 take place?

Coachella takes place over two weekends from 12-14 and 19-21 April in Indio California, United States.

Who is headlining Coachella 2019?

Childish Cambino will top the bill on the Friday 12 & 19 April.

Tame Impala will headline on Saturday 13 & 20 April.

Ariana Grande will close the festival on Sunday 14 & 21 April.

How can you watch Coachella 2019 live?

Coachella festival has set up a YouTube live stream with 34 artists confirmed to take part so far.

Tune in 💻 👀 Both weekends are streaming live on https://t.co/gW7w2kc8pG. All you know and love on the Weekend 1 Live Stream & introducing Weekend 2 Coachella Curated – three days of original content, full Yuma Tent sets, performances and more. pic.twitter.com/CuB25eEY4o — Coachella (@coachella) April 3, 2019

However, do note that Weekend 1 is billed as "Live Stream" and Weekend 2 is "Coachella Curated," which means if you want to catch as much of the good stuff as possible, make sure to watch both.

It's also likely that the big performances will be taken down soon after they happen, so don't wait too long to watch them.

Who else is playing Coachella 2019?

Other acts heading down to Coachella include:

The 1975

Weezer

Aphex Twin

Billie Eilish

Chvrches

Jon Hopkins

Maggie Rogers

Watch The 1975's Matty Healy discuss his issues with drug abuse:

