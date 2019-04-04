Coachella 2019: Live stream, dates, headliners, line-up & more

4 April 2019, 11:29 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 14:44

Tame Impala
Tame Impala. Picture: Press

Tame Impala are among the headliners at the California festival in April. Find out when it happens and when to watch it here.

Coachella 2019 is preparing to open its doors again this month.

Playing host to a plethora of artist across two weeks, the festival - which takes place in Indio California - is famous for breaking acts and creating iconic moments with global artists in the headline slot.

But when exactly does Coachella take place, who is headlining and how can you stream it live?

Find out the answer to all these questions and more below...

Where and when does Coachella Festival 2019 take place?

Coachella takes place over two weekends from 12-14 and 19-21 April in Indio California, United States.

Who is headlining Coachella 2019?

Childish Cambino will top the bill on the Friday 12 & 19 April.

Tame Impala will headline on Saturday 13 & 20 April.

Ariana Grande will close the festival on Sunday 14 & 21 April.

How can you watch Coachella 2019 live?

Coachella festival has set up a YouTube live stream with 34 artists confirmed to take part so far.

Get the live stream here

However, do note that Weekend 1 is billed as "Live Stream" and Weekend 2 is "Coachella Curated," which means if you want to catch as much of the good stuff as possible, make sure to watch both.

It's also likely that the big performances will be taken down soon after they happen, so don't wait too long to watch them.

Who else is playing Coachella 2019?

Other acts heading down to Coachella include:

The 1975

Weezer

Aphex Twin

Billie Eilish

Chvrches

Jon Hopkins

Maggie Rogers

Watch The 1975's Matty Healy discuss his issues with drug abuse:

READ MORE: Can you still register for Glastonbury Festival?

READ MORE: Are these the worst Glastonbury headliners of all time?

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Adele and Pulp at Glastonbury

Are these the best Glastonbury headliners of all time?

Moby performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 29 June 2003.

Are these the worst Glastonbury headliners of all time?

Kings Of Leon 2018

Kings Of Leon to play Fusion Presents in Liverpool

Foo Fighters play Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Is it too late to register for tickets?

Glastonbury Festival

Fans watch Ed Sheeran perform on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury 2019

When do you have to pay the full ticket balance for Glastonbury 2019?

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Nirvana's Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain in 1991

This is what Kurt Cobain thought of Dave Grohl's singing...

News

Watch Liam Gallagher in As It Was documentary first official clip

Watch Liam Gallagher in As It Was documentary clip

News

U2 Bono at The O2 London at U2's eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Why Does U2 frontman Bono always wear sunglasses?

News

A still from The Dead Don't Die trailer starring Danny Glover, Bill Murray, and Adam Driver

The Dead Don’t Lie: Watch the trailer & see who joins Bill Murray, Adam Driver & Iggy Pop in the cast

News

Dave Grohl plays with a broken leg in his specially made throne at Ziggodome, Amsterdam

A Foo Fighters t-shirt with an x-ray of Dave Grohl's broken leg is for sale

News

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger in Marseille on their No Filter tour

Mick Jagger's reported heart surgery: How is The Rolling Stones frontman?

News