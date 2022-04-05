Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get married in Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot. Picture: 1. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 2. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are believed to have tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony after attending The GRAMMYs.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reported to have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The Blink 182 drummer and the KUWTK star attended the 64th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (3rd April) and it is thought they made the most of their time there by heading to a wedding chapel in the City of Sin.

According to TMZ, a source said the couple walked into the One Love Wedding Chapel around 1.30am on the Monday morning.

The outlet adds that it was important for the the couple to have an Elvis impersonator conduct their nuptials, while the owner of the chapel acted as witness.

People magazine confirmed the news, with the One Love Chapel owner Marty Frierson revealing the ceremony took place at 1.45am and lasted about 30 minutes.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," said Frierson. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

The couples family and friends were not present for the quickie wedding, but it is expected they will have "several" other celebrations to come.

Barker and Kardashian first became engaged in October 2021, when the All The Small Things rocker got down on one knee on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe and Kim were among those present when Barker popped the question inside a circle of red roses.

See images of the magical moment, which was shared on Kourtney's Instagram and captioned: " “forever @travisbarker" below.

This makes the Poosh founders first wedding, while it will be third time lucky for the Blink drummer.

Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002. He then married the mother of his children Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008.

Travis Barker shares two children - Landon Asher Barker (18) and Alabama Luella Barker (16) - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also is a stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason Dash Disick (12), daughter Penelope Scotland Disick (nine) and youngest son Reign Aston Disick (seven).

